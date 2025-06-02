Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Is Now Carrying Flated Camper Shells

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells in Phoenix, AZ, now offers Flated inflatable camper shells-lightweight, portable, and made for adventure.

- Steve Silverstein, Owner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is now an official dealer of Flated inflatable camper shells , a modern solution for Arizona truck owners who need gear that adapts to their lifestyle. These camper shells inflate in minutes and roll up for compact storage, offering a practical and lightweight option for both weekend adventurers and everyday drivers.

Made from drop-stitch military-grade fabric, Flated shells are waterproof, UV-resistant, and compatible with most truck models. Built for durability and easy installation, they're ideal for Arizona's rugged climate and active community.

Canyon State continues to expand its product range with high-performance gear that combines convenience and reliability.

A Word from the Owner

“Flated camper shells offer our customers portable protection with serious durability.”

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

Based in Phoenix, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC has served Arizona's truck and RV community for nearly four decades. With a strong reputation for quality service and top-tier brands, the company specializes in camper shells, truck accessories, and RV parts built to perform in the Southwest's challenging climate. They are at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States .

