Confident Of Upcoming Tournaments Lifting Women's Cricket To Greater Heights, Says Jay Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), said he is confident that the upcoming tournaments will go beyond sustaining the momentum built in women's cricket in recent years and take the game to greater heights in the next nine months.

Shah's words comes after the dates, venues and knockout schedule for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup and 2026 Women's T20 World Cup were announced by the ICC on Monday. The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo have been unveiled as the venues.

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup is set to happen in England from June 12 to July 5, with Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham, Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Headingley Ground in Leeds, The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, Bristol County Ground, The Oval and Lord's Cricket Ground being the venues.

"We are excited to make some important announcements regarding two global women's tournaments to be hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the England and Wales Cricket Board in the coming months.

“Fans have shown great support for the women's game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues. Women's cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights,” said Shah in the ICC statement.

While India will play in the opening game of 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in Bengaluru, the knockout venues have been kept flexible due to Colombo being added as a neutral venue for Pakistan's games, as per a reciprocal agreement between BCCI and PCB.

The first semifinal will be held in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the second semifinal is to be hosted in Bengaluru on October 30. The final will be held either in Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2. Colombo will be the venue for the first semifinal and the final only if Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts.

For the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, India, defending champions Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are the participating teams.

The expanded 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will see 12 teams, including defending champions New Zealand, participate in the competition. Eight countries are already sure of their spots, while the final four participants will be decided through a qualifying tournament happening next year.