Promethean Balances Intuitive Tech And Unique Company Culture With The Ideal Workplace Solution

To meet the evolving needs of employees and companies, Promethean is bringing best-in-class ActivPanel displays to more organizations than ever through new channel partnerships. The company will be able to scale quickly to position its panels, accessories, and services as the ideal conference solutions to organizations who want to improve the connection between technology and work culture.

Promethean will showcase the new ActivPanel 10 Premium IFPD with software DisplayNote Launcher on June 11-13 in booth 4787 at InfoComm 2025-a professional AV trade show in Orlando, Florida. Unique to Promethean, the ActivPanel 10 Premium easily connects remote, hybrid, and in-person employees with just one touch to maximize teamwork and ensure meeting equity-so everyone has a voice and feels part of the discussion.

The panel and premium accessories, including an All-in-one Remote and ActivPen® 2, paired with DisplayNote Launcher**, help teams connect and collaborate in real time, seamlessly increasing engagement and productivity no matter where they are. Users enjoy a 4K full-array local dimming (FALD) screen, enhanced built-in audio, and a compute module that fits with their existing tech ecosystem, improving security and peace of mind for both IT professionals and employees.

A custom-fit and cord-free 4K ePTZ camera delivers professional-grade, crystal-clear optics with electronic pan, tilt, and zoom to ensure in-person and remote participants have an equal seat at the table. With no messy cables or need to switch inputs, users simply plug in the camera, open their preferred app like Microsoft TeamsTM, ZoomTM, Google MeetTM, or WebexTM, and immediately start meetings at the panel without needing to take extra steps.

"Teams need to collaborate whether they're in person or in different locations. The tools they choose need to fit right into their existing IT systems," said Lance Solomon, chief product offer at Promethean. "Promethean's investment in a robust workplace strategy with award-winning technology will redefine what's possible everywhere."

Promethean continues to lead the IFPD market in the U.S. In 2024, the company installed more than 116,000 displays and shipped nearly 50 percent of its products to customers across the globe.* A trusted trendsetter in the learning and collaboration technologies, Promethean is a proven partner for workplaces and learning institutions. Visit PrometheanWorld to discover how the ActivPanel 10 Premium experience creates the ideal workplace solution to increase engagement and productivity.

*Excluding China. Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2024 IFPD report.

**Premium accessories and software vary by region.

About Promethean

Promethean, a trusted leader and proven partner in the technology industry for more than 25 years, began as a pioneer in education technology. Founded in Blackburn, England, the company is a global provider of high-performance audio-visual solutions that empower learning, collaboration, and communication. Promethean's award-winning ActivPanel displays and Promethean ActivSuiteTM software engage, connect, and inspire users in education, workplaces, and beyond, across 126 countries.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.

©2025 Promethean Limited. All rights reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by Promethean remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified, the use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks. Applicable Terms and Conditions for warranty and support available at PrometheanWorld/Warranty. All weights and dimensions are approximate. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Promethean Inc