Trust Wallet Launches Buy+, Powered By Binance Connect, To Simplify Crypto Access

Users can buy tokens on BNB Chain, Base and Solana directly with cards, local currency and more - all without leaving the Trust Wallet app.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet , the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 200 million users, has launched Buy+, a new feature powered by Binance Connect, to simplify crypto access for users worldwide and make onboarding easier for newcomers. The feature allows anyone to purchase tokens on BNB Chain, Base and Solana using fiat - without needing to own crypto assets, or to understand complex crypto workflows.

Before this improvement, buying a new or trending token often meant a multi-step process, including manual swaps and switching between platforms. For many - especially beginners - this was confusing, time-consuming, and carried the risk of mistakes. Now, with Buy+, Trust Wallet simplifies everything into one seamless flow - making it possible to go from card, Apple/Google Pay and more, to a user's desired token in just a few taps, all without leaving the app or giving up self-custody.

“The first step to onboard a fiat asset into the desired crypto asset directly is often the hardest. And that's what we're improving as part of the effort to bring web2 user experience to web3 tech,” said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet .“When people discover a good crypto asset, they want to be able to buy it quickly, securely, and easily. Increasingly, these assets are not the major coins but rather smaller, trending tokens. So, we seamlessly integrate fiat onboarding with on-chain crypto swapping with the fewest steps. With this new capability, we're giving users a simpler, safer, and smarter way to get their desired tokens -without compromising on self-custody or experience.”

Buy+ works by intelligently routing transactions based on token availability. If a token is directly supported by Binance Connect, the purchase is completed in one seamless fiat-to-crypto flow. If not, the feature automatically facilitates a two-step process - first acquiring the required native token and then swapping it within the Trust Wallet app - all while maintaining full self-custody and minimizing complexity for the user.

This feature pairs Binance Connect's fiat-to-crypto infrastructure with Trust Wallet's smart routing and swap capabilities to deliver a uniquely seamless experience that balances speed, flexibility, and full ownership.

“At Binance, we're focused on breaking down barriers to crypto adoption, and the launch of the Buy+ feature in Trust Wallet - powered by Binance Connect - is a major step in that direction,” said Thomas Gregory, Vice President of Fiat at Binance .“By removing the complexity of chains, swaps, and token transfers, we're giving users - especially those new to crypto - a faster, simpler way to access the tokens and communities they care about. Binance Connect is proud to power this experience and enable our partners to deliver seamless fiat-to-crypto journeys.”

Additional blockchain networks will be supported in future rollouts, as Binance Connect continues to expand access to Web3 tokens.

This collaboration between Trust Wallet and Binance Connect reflects a shared commitment to lowering barriers to entry and making Web3 more intuitive for millions of users worldwide.

Get Started Today

To try Buy+ Token, download or open the latest version of Trust Walle and tap "Buy" on any supported token. The feature is now live.

Note: Until further notice, this feature will not be available in the UK, US, Canada, Nigeria, Netherlands, Russia, Belarus, Cape Verde, Cuba, Syria and Iran. This communication is not intended for audiences within the United Kingdom. If you are accessing this content from within the United Kingdom, please exit immediately.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards - all in one place and without limits.

About Binance Connect

Binance Connect is a leading fiat-to-crypto infrastructure platform powered by Binance. It enables seamless on- and off-ramp solutions for Web3 applications, wallets, and marketplaces by leveraging Binance's global liquidity, regulatory compliance, and diverse payment rails - including card payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, local banking options, and P2P trading. Built to simplify access to digital assets, Binance Connect bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, empowering developers, businesses, and users to interact with crypto securely and efficiently.

