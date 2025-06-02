Klaasen Has Been Transparent With CSA In Last Few Months, Fully Respect Retirement Decision, Says Nkwe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's Director of national teams and High Performance, said Heinrich Klaasen had been transparent in communication with Cricket South Africa (CSA) in last few months, adding that he fully respects the keeper-batter's decision to retire from international cricket.

On Monday, Klassen announced through his Instagram account that he is stepping away from playing international cricket for South Africa. Apart from playing four Tests, Klaasen represented South Africa in 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

“Heinrich has been a true match-winner for South Africa. He was a player capable of changing the course of a game in a matter of overs. His commitment and impact in the white-ball formats have been immense, and we thank him for his outstanding service to South African cricket.”

“He has been transparent with Cricket South Africa throughout the past few months, and we fully respect his decision to retire from international cricket. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey,” said Nkwe in a statement.

Known for his top-notch six-hitting skills as a middle-order batter, Klaasen was also the member of the South African team finishing runners-up in 2024 Men's T20 World Cup. His international retirement was a decision in the making after not being named in CSA's central contracts list in April.

Klaasen was previously on a white-ball contract after retiring from Test cricket in January 2024. With his international career over, Klaasen will now be visible on the T20 franchise circuit via deals with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC), Durban's Super Giants in SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

“Heinrich has been a fantastic ambassador for South African cricket, both on and off the field. His performances in the green and gold have brought joy to many South Africans, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire the next generation. We thank him for his contributions over the years and wish him everything of the best for the future,” added Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive Officer.