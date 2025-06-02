Mars-Moon Conjunction In Leo: How It Impacts Leo, Libra, And Scorpio In June

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On June 29, 2025, Mars and Moon will conjunct in Leo, impacting all zodiac signs.



Mars and Moon are considered auspicious. From June 7th to July 28th, 2025, Mars transits Leo.

On June 29, 2025, the Moon transits Leo. This Mars-Moon conjunction benefits three lucky zodiac signs.

This conjunction is super auspicious for Leos. From June 29th, 2025, they'll see benefits, like profits for shopkeepers, new cars, marriage proposals, and stronger relationships.

Libras will find this conjunction very beneficial. Expect increased respect, career praise, potential travel, and improved health and finances.

For Scorpios, this conjunction brings positivity and benefits. Elders will engage in social work, youngsters will see increased creativity and success, and businesses will profit.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.





