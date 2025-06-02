Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Geneco Launches Hunt For Social And PR Agency

2025-06-02 06:12:11
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Electric utility company Geneco has launched a closed door pitch for a social and PR agency, it told PRovoke Media. The appointment will be for one year with the option to extend for another year.

The review will see incumbent agencies PRecious Communications and The M Makers pitching for the public relations and social media accounts respectively, it said.

For public relations, it is looking for an agency to handle strategy, planning and implementation, content development, crisis mangement and spokesperson interviews and profiling.

For social media, the agency chosen will have to manage social media strategy, content and social media management, campaign content development, KOL management and social media analysis inducing monitoring and advisory.

Geneco in its seventh year of inception, has attained many significant achievements through the years, from innovative products such as Power Eco Add-on and Get It 7 To 7 plan, to meaningful CSR initiatives partnering with National Parks Board, Beyond the Label, and Yellow Ribbon Singapore.

With these two appointments, Geneco is seeking to have agencies to not only partner on its journey, but contribute significantly on these specialised fields of public relations, and social media.

“It has been beyond a well-accomplished seven years since Geneco has embarked on its brand purpose 'Power The Change'. From transforming the traditional energy space with innovation to impacting communities through meaningful initiatives, we are more than ready to bring Geneco to a stratospheric level with further growth," said Alex Chan, head of brand, communications and marketing.

"We are looking forward for a like-minded agency partner with determined drive, strategic mindset, and creative approach to achieve more iconic milestones ahead for our young brand.” he added.

