403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovenian leader declares EU ‘working on’ repairing dialogue with Russia
(MENAFN) Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar claims that the European Union is preparing to reestablish direct communication with Russia. In an interview published Monday in Politico’s Brussels Playbook, Musar said she recently discussed the matter with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who allegedly confirmed that efforts were underway. However, von der Leyen has not publicly commented on the exchange.
Musar proposed the creation of a group of “wise men and women” to quietly initiate diplomatic contacts with Moscow, describing this as a necessary first step. She criticized the EU’s decision to cut ties with Russia following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, calling it a major strategic mistake. The Slovenian leader argued that isolating Russia — and even member states like Hungary and Slovakia — has weakened the EU’s overall political influence.
She emphasized the need for the EU to be included in future peace negotiations alongside the US, Russia, and Ukraine, even if the current talks have not yet yielded results. “Dialogue, dialogue, dialogue” remains crucial, Musar insisted.
Musar also expressed concern over the EU’s growing military expenditure, warning that it should not come at the expense of social welfare. She noted that citizens fear essential programs could be slashed in favor of defense spending.
Her comments come as EU countries such as Germany, France, and Belgium plan to cut back on social programs due to budget constraints. Meanwhile, the bloc has approved a €150 billion ($169 billion) debt package to support defense efforts, allowing member states to bypass normal parliamentary procedures to fund military aid — including potentially more support for Ukraine.
Moscow has criticized the EU’s expanding military agenda, warning that it constitutes an escalation and promotes further conflict in Europe.
Musar proposed the creation of a group of “wise men and women” to quietly initiate diplomatic contacts with Moscow, describing this as a necessary first step. She criticized the EU’s decision to cut ties with Russia following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, calling it a major strategic mistake. The Slovenian leader argued that isolating Russia — and even member states like Hungary and Slovakia — has weakened the EU’s overall political influence.
She emphasized the need for the EU to be included in future peace negotiations alongside the US, Russia, and Ukraine, even if the current talks have not yet yielded results. “Dialogue, dialogue, dialogue” remains crucial, Musar insisted.
Musar also expressed concern over the EU’s growing military expenditure, warning that it should not come at the expense of social welfare. She noted that citizens fear essential programs could be slashed in favor of defense spending.
Her comments come as EU countries such as Germany, France, and Belgium plan to cut back on social programs due to budget constraints. Meanwhile, the bloc has approved a €150 billion ($169 billion) debt package to support defense efforts, allowing member states to bypass normal parliamentary procedures to fund military aid — including potentially more support for Ukraine.
Moscow has criticized the EU’s expanding military agenda, warning that it constitutes an escalation and promotes further conflict in Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment