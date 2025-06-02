Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovenian leader declares EU ‘working on’ repairing dialogue with Russia

2025-06-02 05:30:10
(MENAFN) Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar claims that the European Union is preparing to reestablish direct communication with Russia. In an interview published Monday in Politico’s Brussels Playbook, Musar said she recently discussed the matter with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who allegedly confirmed that efforts were underway. However, von der Leyen has not publicly commented on the exchange.

Musar proposed the creation of a group of “wise men and women” to quietly initiate diplomatic contacts with Moscow, describing this as a necessary first step. She criticized the EU’s decision to cut ties with Russia following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, calling it a major strategic mistake. The Slovenian leader argued that isolating Russia — and even member states like Hungary and Slovakia — has weakened the EU’s overall political influence.

She emphasized the need for the EU to be included in future peace negotiations alongside the US, Russia, and Ukraine, even if the current talks have not yet yielded results. “Dialogue, dialogue, dialogue” remains crucial, Musar insisted.

Musar also expressed concern over the EU’s growing military expenditure, warning that it should not come at the expense of social welfare. She noted that citizens fear essential programs could be slashed in favor of defense spending.

Her comments come as EU countries such as Germany, France, and Belgium plan to cut back on social programs due to budget constraints. Meanwhile, the bloc has approved a €150 billion ($169 billion) debt package to support defense efforts, allowing member states to bypass normal parliamentary procedures to fund military aid — including potentially more support for Ukraine.

Moscow has criticized the EU’s expanding military agenda, warning that it constitutes an escalation and promotes further conflict in Europe.

