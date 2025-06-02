403
Iran Dismisses New US Nuclear Proposal
(MENAFN) An Iranian insider, well-acquainted with the ongoing discussions, has described the latest American initiative for a renewed nuclear pact with Iran as unacceptable.
The United States recently conveyed its position in a formal communication to Tehran following five negotiation sessions facilitated by Oman.
According to the source, “Iran views the US written elements as extremely far from what could possibly be regarded as a fair and realistic basis for a likely compromise.”
The source further noted that “Iranians were dismayed to see such a fanciful, one-sided text that is so out of touch with reality,” underscoring Tehran’s frustration with the terms proposed by Washington.
The White House reported on Sunday that Steve Witkoff, Leader Donald Trump’s representative for the Middle East, had delivered “a detailed and acceptable proposal” to Iran.
Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the US stance by reiterating that “Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb.”
In reaction, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the Islamic Republic would reply to the American overture “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran.”
Previously, Trump had demanded a “total dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear efforts, asserting that Tehran should be barred from enriching uranium, even for peaceful, civilian applications.
Araghchi firmly opposed these demands, stressing that Washington must eliminate all sanctions and “uphold Iran’s nuclear rights, including enrichment.”
This exchange highlights the persistent divide between both nations, as efforts to reach a mutual agreement remain deeply strained by opposing expectations and interpretations of fairness.
