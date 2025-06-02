Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque


2025-06-02 05:09:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- Extremist Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the police forces on Monday, the Department of Waqf said.
It added in a statement 500 settlers stormed the mosque this morning.
Locals in the area said the settlers performed Talmud rituals at one of the gates of the mosques, which coincided with weeks of the feast ceremony.
The Israeli occupation forces imposed strict measures on entry of Palestinians into Al-Aqsa Mosque. (end)
nq


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109624346

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search