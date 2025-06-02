403
Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- Extremist Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the police forces on Monday, the Department of Waqf said.
It added in a statement 500 settlers stormed the mosque this morning.
Locals in the area said the settlers performed Talmud rituals at one of the gates of the mosques, which coincided with weeks of the feast ceremony.
The Israeli occupation forces imposed strict measures on entry of Palestinians into Al-Aqsa Mosque. (end)
