403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commander reveals Putin’s helicopter was caught in Ukrainian drone swarm
(MENAFN) During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Kursk Region earlier this week, his helicopter was caught in the middle of a large-scale Ukrainian drone assault, revealed Yury Dashkin, an air defense division commander.
Putin traveled to Kursk Region on Tuesday, marking his first visit since the area was fully reclaimed from Ukrainian forces in April. While there, he met with local officials and volunteers assisting those affected by the recent Ukrainian incursion.
In a recent interview aired on Russia 1, Dashkin said Putin’s helicopter was at the “epicenter” of a fierce drone attack in the region. Russian air defenses successfully shot down 46 incoming fixed-wing drones during the assault, which Dashkin described as “unprecedented.”
He emphasized that the intensity of drone attacks sharply increased while the president’s aircraft was flying over Kursk Region. The local air defense units had to manage both protecting the helicopter and engaging the enemy drones simultaneously, successfully intercepting all aerial threats.
Ukraine has ramped up drone strikes inside Russia in recent days. Moscow’s Foreign Ministry reported 764 drones intercepted between Tuesday and Friday, with continued heavy losses inflicted on UAVs over the weekend, according to the Defense Ministry.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused some Western countries, including the UK, France, Germany, and EU leaders, of encouraging Kiev’s drone raids to prolong the conflict. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that the spike in drone attacks aims to undermine US-brokered peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Despite this, Russia reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution through dialogue.
Putin traveled to Kursk Region on Tuesday, marking his first visit since the area was fully reclaimed from Ukrainian forces in April. While there, he met with local officials and volunteers assisting those affected by the recent Ukrainian incursion.
In a recent interview aired on Russia 1, Dashkin said Putin’s helicopter was at the “epicenter” of a fierce drone attack in the region. Russian air defenses successfully shot down 46 incoming fixed-wing drones during the assault, which Dashkin described as “unprecedented.”
He emphasized that the intensity of drone attacks sharply increased while the president’s aircraft was flying over Kursk Region. The local air defense units had to manage both protecting the helicopter and engaging the enemy drones simultaneously, successfully intercepting all aerial threats.
Ukraine has ramped up drone strikes inside Russia in recent days. Moscow’s Foreign Ministry reported 764 drones intercepted between Tuesday and Friday, with continued heavy losses inflicted on UAVs over the weekend, according to the Defense Ministry.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused some Western countries, including the UK, France, Germany, and EU leaders, of encouraging Kiev’s drone raids to prolong the conflict. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that the spike in drone attacks aims to undermine US-brokered peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Despite this, Russia reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution through dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment