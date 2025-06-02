Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Launches Major Gas, Oil Tech Exhibition


2025-06-02 04:55:57
(MENAFN) Iraq launched a major oil and gas technology exhibition on Sunday, drawing participation from 66 leading energy companies worldwide.

The high-profile opening ceremony saw attendance from top Iraqi government figures, foreign diplomats, and industry experts both domestic and international, as detailed in a statement released by the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services.

Mustafa al-Ani, the director general of the organization, highlighted the importance of the exhibition, noting that it demonstrates the Iraqi government's dedication to fostering global cooperation and advancing the integration of energy technologies within the country.

Al-Ani highlighted that the exhibition serves as a vital platform to present cutting-edge global advancements across various domains—exploration, drilling, production, refining, transportation, and the ongoing digital transformation reshaping the energy industry.

Spanning four days, the event runs through Wednesday and features participants from across the globe, all specializing in oil, gas, and energy innovation.

