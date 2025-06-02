403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Launches Major Gas, Oil Tech Exhibition
(MENAFN) Iraq launched a major oil and gas technology exhibition on Sunday, drawing participation from 66 leading energy companies worldwide.
The high-profile opening ceremony saw attendance from top Iraqi government figures, foreign diplomats, and industry experts both domestic and international, as detailed in a statement released by the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services.
Mustafa al-Ani, the director general of the organization, highlighted the importance of the exhibition, noting that it demonstrates the Iraqi government's dedication to fostering global cooperation and advancing the integration of energy technologies within the country.
Al-Ani highlighted that the exhibition serves as a vital platform to present cutting-edge global advancements across various domains—exploration, drilling, production, refining, transportation, and the ongoing digital transformation reshaping the energy industry.
Spanning four days, the event runs through Wednesday and features participants from across the globe, all specializing in oil, gas, and energy innovation.
The high-profile opening ceremony saw attendance from top Iraqi government figures, foreign diplomats, and industry experts both domestic and international, as detailed in a statement released by the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services.
Mustafa al-Ani, the director general of the organization, highlighted the importance of the exhibition, noting that it demonstrates the Iraqi government's dedication to fostering global cooperation and advancing the integration of energy technologies within the country.
Al-Ani highlighted that the exhibition serves as a vital platform to present cutting-edge global advancements across various domains—exploration, drilling, production, refining, transportation, and the ongoing digital transformation reshaping the energy industry.
Spanning four days, the event runs through Wednesday and features participants from across the globe, all specializing in oil, gas, and energy innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment