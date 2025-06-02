403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Aims for Peace Despite Lack of Russian Response
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Sunday that his administration remains committed to making “at least some progress on the path toward peace” during upcoming negotiations scheduled to be held in Istanbul.
His remarks came even though Russia has yet to provide a formal ceasefire document.
In a video message, Zelenskyy reflected on current events in the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting a discussion he held with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Umerov is set to represent Ukraine during Monday’s diplomatic discussions.
“We discussed our expectations for the meeting in Istanbul on Monday,” Zelenskyy said.
He reaffirmed Ukraine’s continued push for a complete and unconditional halt to hostilities, as well as for taking all respectful and sensible actions that might bring about a stable and trustworthy peace.
He described the Ukrainian plan submitted to Russia as both “logical and realistic.”
The president expressed concern over Russia’s silence, emphasizing that “The Russians have not shared their ‘memorandum’ with anyone.”
According to him, neither Ukraine, Turkey, nor the United States has seen the Russian proposal.
Nonetheless, Ukraine remains determined to pursue diplomatic progress.
In addition to discussing the peace efforts, Zelenskyy also spoke about recent Ukrainian military activities.
He reported that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) executed drone operations targeting various Russian military airbases on Sunday.
“Just now, I received a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk. A brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets – specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy noted.
His remarks came even though Russia has yet to provide a formal ceasefire document.
In a video message, Zelenskyy reflected on current events in the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting a discussion he held with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Umerov is set to represent Ukraine during Monday’s diplomatic discussions.
“We discussed our expectations for the meeting in Istanbul on Monday,” Zelenskyy said.
He reaffirmed Ukraine’s continued push for a complete and unconditional halt to hostilities, as well as for taking all respectful and sensible actions that might bring about a stable and trustworthy peace.
He described the Ukrainian plan submitted to Russia as both “logical and realistic.”
The president expressed concern over Russia’s silence, emphasizing that “The Russians have not shared their ‘memorandum’ with anyone.”
According to him, neither Ukraine, Turkey, nor the United States has seen the Russian proposal.
Nonetheless, Ukraine remains determined to pursue diplomatic progress.
In addition to discussing the peace efforts, Zelenskyy also spoke about recent Ukrainian military activities.
He reported that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) executed drone operations targeting various Russian military airbases on Sunday.
“Just now, I received a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk. A brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets – specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment