Swire Energy Services To Be Acquired By Davidson Kempner

ABERDEEN, Scotland, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swire Energy Services ("SES"), a global provider of integrated services and equipment for the energy industry, today announces an agreement for its acquisition by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment management firm. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated to take place in Q3 2025. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Aberdeen, SES is a leading supplier of specialized cargo containers and value-add services to the global offshore energy industry. SES owns and operates a fleet of over 51,000 cargo-carrying units, positioning it to capitalize on increasing offshore oil and gas ("O&G") activity.

SES is an established platform with a proven track record of growing its service offering across traditional energy, with further opportunities within the broader O&G service value chain and adjacent new energies. Davidson Kempner's acquisition will support SES on its continued growth trajectory.

Manfred Vonlanthen, CEO of SES, said: "SES has established a platform with a strong history of growing our offering across traditional energy, while capitalizing on new opportunities. We look forward to working with Davidson Kempner to continue to build on our proven track record and the solid foundation that we have developed over the past 40 years. We remain committed to delivering the same levels of excellence for our customers and employees as we always have done, through the transition period to new ownership and beyond."

About Swire Energy Services

SES is a global provider of integrated services and equipment for the energy industry with over 40 years of experience in the energy industry. Operating globally in over 30 countries with over 500 employees, SES is one of the world's largest suppliers of specialized cargo containers and value-add services to the global offshore energy industry. Additional information is available at . PJT Partners acted as sole financial advisor to John Swire & Sons Limited on the sale of SES.

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with over 40 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has approximately $35 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at:

Contact details:

Davidson Kempner Capital Management

[email protected] +44 (0) 207 952 2000

