Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Alves Kablo Secures 2025 Amputee Football Champions League

Türkiye’s Alves Kablo Secures 2025 Amputee Football Champions League


2025-06-02 02:00:28
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Alves Kablo secured the 2025 Amputee Football Champions League crown with a commanding 6-1 victory over Poland’s Wisla Krakow in Sunday’s final, held in Ankara.

The championship clash featured Alves Kablo facing off against the reigning 2024 champions, Wisla Krakow. Alves Kablo established early dominance, taking a 4-0 lead by halftime before cruising to a decisive win.

David Mendes opened the scoring for Alves Kablo with goals in the 2nd and 18th minutes. Omer Guleryuz contributed twice as well, finding the net in the 8th and 28th minutes. Mohcine Chrharh added another goal in the 9th minute, and Alican Kuruyamac sealed the victory with a goal in the 50+1st minute.

Wisla Krakow’s sole goal was scored by Kamil Grygiel in the 39th minute.

MENAFN02062025000045017169ID1109623480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search