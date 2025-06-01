Qatar Students Win 11 Gold Medals At ITEX 2025 In Malaysia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Students from Qatar have achieved remarkable success at the 36th International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2025), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, over three days.

These achievements reflect the significant progress in Qatar's education sector and the joint efforts of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) and its strategic partner, the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, to raise educational standards and prepare a generation of innovators capable of contributing to a knowledge-based economy.

Gold medals in the schools category were awarded to students from Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls, Omar Bin Al Khattab Secondary School for Boys, Ibn Taymiyyah Secondary School for Boys, Al Bayan Preparatory School for Girls, Al Khor Primary School, Al Arqam Academy, Al Khansa Primary School for Girls, and Maymouna Primary School for Girls. Additionally, Al Daayen Primary and Preparatory School for Girls earned a silver medal, while Zaynab Preparatory School for Girls received a bronze medal in the same category.

Qatar was represented by a delegation of 25 students, including five from the university level, 15 from the secondary and preparatory levels, and five from the primary level.

The students competed as part of 11 school teams and two university teams. Their participation followed four months of intensive preparation jointly overseen by MOEHE and the QRDI Council, which established a dedicated project selection committee and coordinated with exhibition organisers to ensure a strong showing on the international stage.

At the university level, students from the University of Doha for Science and Technology secured gold medals, supported by the QRDI Council through supervision and funding. In the Individual Category, Amna Issa Al Kuwari and Fatima Issa Al Kuwari also achieved first place and were awarded a gold medal for their innovative project.

Several Qatari research projects received special awards in recognition of their creativity and ability to offer practical solutions to real-world challenges. Among them, students Ram Marwan Kalach and Rashid Mubarak Alkhayarin from Omar Bin Al Khattab Secondary School for Boys, along with their supervisor Ahmad Samaan, received the Thailand Award for the Best International Invention & Innovation from the National Research Council of Thailand for their project, "Design of the Wristband Using Dry Laboratory Techniques to Reduce the Risk of High Blood Viscosity."

Students Abdulaziz Ali Rashid Al Muhairi Al Muhannadi and Hamza Musleh Saleem Al Shihab, supervised by Doaa Ibrahim Mohammed Al Ali from Al Khor Model School for Boys, earned third place at the primary school level for their engineering project titled "Design of a Solar Dryer for Wastewater Treatment," which also won the Outstanding Achievement Award from Tuwaiq Academy (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and the Abdulmonem Alrashed Humanitarian Foundation.

In a symbolic gesture of appreciation, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, presented an honorary shield to the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School team in celebration of their gold medal success.