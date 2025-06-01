CCR Unleashes Its Free To Use AI-Powered Carbon Accounting Platform And Local Government Carbon Accounting Platform

Dr. Om Dubey, Managing Director, CCR: Climate Change Response with Mr. Marten Tieleman, Ex CEO, City of Melville

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With rising expectations of climate action and sustainability disclosures across supply chains, an Australian leading sustainability services provider, Climate Change Response (CCR ), has launched a robust enabling product to simplify this across stakeholders. Today, CCR announced the global release of two transformative, Generative AI-powered platforms - CAP (Carbon Accounting Platform) and LG CAP (Local Government Carbon Accounting Platform) - redefining how SME organisations and small local governments measure, manage, and drive real climate impact.CAP empowers SME organisations with instant, AI-enabled emissions accounting and reporting for their supply chains.LG CAP offers small local governments a powerful tool to track and reduce their environmental footprint. Both platforms are available for free for normal use - a bold move to democratise access to next-generation sustainability technology and remove barriers for meaningful climate action.Access now at href="" rel="external nofollow" cc and href="" rel="external nofollow" cc ."The future of AI in climate action must be accessible, simple, and inclusive," said Dr. Om Dubey, Managing Director of CCR. "CAP and LG CAP represent a seismic shift, making sophisticated emissions tracking and sustainability management effortless and accessible for everyone. Sustainability should not be a privilege; it should be a right." We are targeting not just Australia as the jurisdiction of our origins, but expanding geographically with branches and partners across the US, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia.The Birth of True Sustainability IntelligenceBuilding on this foundation for free tools, CCR also unveils its commercial powerhouse: the CCR Intelligence Platform (CIP) - a next-generation, enterprise-grade AI, IOT solution for deep decarbonisation, energy transformation, climate resilience, Sustainability Management, and seamless reporting. CIP provides support to organisations and consultants alike from materiality assessments to management at the equipment level to reporting across multi-lingual stakeholders across the globe.CIP' robustness with integrating Real-time IoT streams, Business information systems, 3rd party data sources, Generative and predictive AI capabilities, muti conditional, cross parametric analysis, interdependencies and resoning, AI based data access from legacy images, pdf, or videos, automated sustainability mapping and reporting and Advanced analytics for asset-level optimisation and emissions reduction makes it a one stop shop for field to board level management and reporting solution. No other product in the market provides such a vast coverage and comprehensiveness in one single product, adds Dr. DubeyWith one-click annual sustainability reports, predictive audit capabilities, and AI-driven management insights, CIP turns sustainability from a burden into a strategic advantage."CIP doesn't just automate sustainability reporting - it reasons, predicts, optimises. It's a living, thinking agent for climate action," said Dr. Dubey. "This is the first AI platform built not to assist humans, but to empower humanity's fight against climate change."Why This Changes EverythingMost existing tools scratch the surface, offering static reports or basic automation. CCR's platforms go deeper:.Generative AI identifies gaps, opportunities, and impact zones across the enterprise..Predictive Intelligence anticipates and prevents inefficiencies and emission spikes..Agentic Reasoning enables true climate decision-making at machine speed..Manpower Scarcity? Solved. Skilled sustainability audits and management, now at scale.For the first time, organisations can tap into enterprise-grade AI sustainability management without the traditional cost and complexity barriers.We are not in this journey in isolation but also working with deployment partners for our Intelligence platform with global multinational IT firms to regional players across multiple parts of the globe."We have merged decades of climate action expertise with the most advanced AI capabilities to deliver a platform that is not just supportive - it is catalytic," said Dr. Dubey. "This is not an evolution; this is a revolution."About Climate Change Response (CCR)Founded in 2009,in Perth, Western Australia, CCR is a pioneering force in sustainability, energy transition, and climate innovation, with a presence across Australia, the USA, Europe, New Zealand, the UAE, India and Malaysia. CCR's mission is simple yet ambitious: to simplify sustainability and supercharge climate action for organisations and communities worldwide.Learn more at

