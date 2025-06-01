Monster Energy Athletes Claim Podium Spots At 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup In Loudenvielle-Peyragudes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Also rising to the podium, 20-year-oldfrom Bristol, United Kingdom, claimed third place in Sunday's final. Williams was joined in the Top Five by 28-year-old Monster Energy team riderfrom Hendersonville, North Carolina, in fifth place with a finish time of 3:16.776. Shaw now holds fifth place in season rankings with 294 points.

The Elite Women Downhill final concluded with 35-year-old Camille Balanche from Le Locle, Switzerland, in fourth place. The Swiss team rider battled high winds in the upper segment of the track and treacherous conditions in the lower half to earn a finish time of 3:48.776. Balanche now ranks fifth in the 2025 season standings with 305 points.

From May 30 to June 1, the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup descended on the iconic trails of Loudenvielle-Peyragudes. In stop two of the season, the challenging and technical racetrack in the heart of the French Pyrenees mountains hosted the world elite of the sport. The action-filled weekend also stoked visitors with live concerts, mountain bike expositions, and fan activations in the event village.

In Sunday's Elite Men Downhill final, Amaury Pierron dropped in as the number one qualifier and last rider on the course. Charging into the top section, Pierron managed to build a 0.7-second lead over the fastest rider by the third split of the race. But when the dust settled, the Frenchman concluded the track 1.5 seconds behind the winner with a time of 3:14.729 for a strong second-place finish.

"It was a crazy race this time around in Loudenvielle. We've always raced here in the wet and later in the season. This was dry and really fast. The average speeds were scary, as if there was no limit! Everyone was going really fast all weekend, and I'm just glad to have stayed on my bike in these conditions, get through to the final, and now the podium. So happy with this," said Monster Energy's Pierron.

On the strength of Sunday's result, Pierron now commands first place in the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season rankings with 440 points.

Joining Pierron on the podium, Jordan Williams claimed third place in Sunday's final with a finish time of 3:16.163. After battling a knee injury during the 2024 season, the former Junior Division Mountain Bike Downhill World Champion is fully back in the saddle and now holds eighth place in season rankings with 243 points.

"It was insane - it was just so fast!" said Monster Energy's Williams, adding: "I did not expect to land on the podium here. It's been a while trying to get up to speed after my knee injury last year, and to do it here on this track in these conditions is wild! Huge thanks for all the support and for the team getting me back on track. I took a few risks and that paid off! Very stoked!"

The action continues next weekend with the 2025 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria, from June 5 to 8, 2025.

