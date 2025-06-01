403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - 01/06: Price Range (Chart)
MENAFN- Daily Forex
- The price of WTI Crude Oil future values did produce a rather attractive range the past week. Trading began on Tuesday following the long Memorial Day holiday around the 61.10000 vicinity. Friday's close near 60.085 is nearly one USD lower, but the high for the commodity did touch the 62.800 vicinity on early Thursday. The price range of WTI Crude Oil was not violent, and it did trade within known realms making it an intriguing pursuit for speculators. The price of WTI Crude Oil is traversing a value it traded on the 4th of April. Since this date the value of WTI has essentially tested a consistent range of 56.500 to 63.500 with outliers. Speculators may actually feel comfortable trading WTI Crude Oil and they may have a right to do so. Yes, volatility can certainly still occur, but the known values of the commodity and belief that supply is going to remain stable and secure is helping create a testing ground that can be wagered on technically.
- However, in the midst of the noise being created by the Trump White House, data continues to show it is rather steady and financial institutions and companies may be more calm than they were a couple of months ago. This may allow for a more positive viewpoint about global outlook regarding growth. This could provide adequate support levels for WTI Crude Oil, meaning near-term demand may remain steady too and create an opportunity to continue testing the known range. Technical traders may feel they have an advantage in WTI and they may be correct.
