After 40 Years, Ontario Finally Recognizes Injured Workers' Day
“Making Injured Workers' Day official helps make our long-term struggle visible in Ontario,” says Janet Paterson, president of the Ontario Network of Injured Workers' Groups, “but until it is accompanied by meaningful action to help address the poverty we face, it isn't enough.”
In the last year alone, the Ontario Government and Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) have handed over $4.5 billion dollars in“rebates” to employers – bringing the total handouts to over $20 billion since 2017 – while overall benefits paid to workers are near historic lows amidst a culture of claims denial, claims suppression, and benefit cuts by the WSIB and rich employers. For too many workers in Ontario, an injury means poverty and pain.
“This is the Premier and the WSIB reaching into injured workers' pockets and taking our money in order to hand it over to their rich friends – the bosses who did this to us in the first place,” said Wayne Harris, executive vice-president for ONIWG .“These are not taxpayer dollars, they comes from a fund that employers pay into that is meant to look after the workers that they injure.”
Injured, ill, and migrant workers demand that this reckless practice of corporate handouts ends until their basic needs are met. The government and WSIB must immediately:
-
Stop“deeming” injured workers by pretending we have jobs that we can't get.
Provide real healthcare to injured & ill workers.
Stop practices that systematically discriminate against migrant workers.
This year's Injured Workers' Day events took place in six cities. Details below.
Event Details & Media Contacts
Toronto: June 1st . Queen's Park . 11am to 1pm
Provincial Media Coordinator – Matthew Pi: 416-461-2423
London: June 1st . Victoria Park . 11am to 1pm . Northwest Corner
Rally organizer Kevin Jones – Home phone: 519- 936-6715
Kevin will also be available at event for media inquiries
Oshawa: *THURSDAY MAY 29th . Justice for Injured Workers Event hosted by Durham Regional Labour Council . 6:30pm – 8:30pm . IBEW East Hall . 1001 Ritson Rd. S.
ONIWG VP Wayne Harris: 289-830-2103
Peterborough: June 1st . Millennium Park . Noon . North end of the pathway
Peterborough Occupational Disease Action Committee Rep Sue James: 705-876-1150
Thunder Bay: *FRIDAY MAY 30th . City Hall . 10am.
ONIWG VP Eugene Lafrancois: 807-767-7827
Windsor: June 1st . Corner of Ouellette & Tecumseh . 11am . At the flagpole
ONIWG VP Liz Garant: 226-961-3906
