Dubai International Chamber Launches 36Th International Representative Office In Bangkok To Boost Trade And Investments With Thailand

Dubai's non-oil trade with Thailand exceeded AED 23.8 billion in 2024, achieving substantial YoY growth of 23.3%. The number of Thai companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 28.4% during 2024 to reach 190 by the end of the year.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has inaugurated its 36th representative office in Thailand. Located in Bangkok, the new office will play a key role in attracting businesses and investments from Thailand to Dubai and further strengthening the growing trade ties between the two markets.

The chamber's office will work to deepen relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders and deliver a comprehensive range of support to the Thai business community, providing access to market intelligence, business matchmaking services, and strategic guidance on market entry. The launch supports the goals of the Dubai Global initiative, which aims to attract foreign companies, investors, and international talent to Dubai by showcasing the emirate's competitive advantages and enhancing bilateral engagement.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“The launch of our new office in Bangkok further strengthens Dubai's global connectivity and reaffirms our commitment to supporting businesses in expanding their international footprints. The office will unlock new opportunities for Thai companies seeking to enter Dubai and leverage the city's strategic advantages as a gateway to global growth. Thailand remains an important partner in our efforts to cement Dubai's position as a hub for global trade and investment, and we are confident this step will generate significant opportunities for businesses in both markets.”

Unlocking Opportunities in Thailand:

The new office was inaugurated during the 'Doing Business with Thailand' forum, which was organised as part of Dubai Chamber of Commerce's 'New Horizons' trade mission to Southeast Asia. Hosted in Bangkok, the forum was attended by more than 474 participants including senior officials, business leaders and Thai companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities with the chamber's delegation.

The trade mission attracted the participation of 20 Dubai-based companies operating across diverse sectors including food and beverages, human resources, trading, electronics, hospitality, industrial lubricants, investment, and agriculture. The chamber successfully coordinated 288 bilateral business meetings between members of the Dubai delegation and companies from Thailand.

The forum was organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Thailand Board of Investment. Special remarks were delivered by E Gongsakdi, Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and Potnvit Silaon, Deputy Director General, Department of International Trade Promotion. The event also featured speeches from H.E. Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Thailand, and Dr. Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

During the business forum, Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, delivered a detailed presentation on Dubai's economic landscape, highlighting the emirate's unique competitive advantages for businesses and investors. The forum also featured a dedicated session with representatives from Thailand's Board of Investment, which provided insights into the local business environment and explored promising investment opportunities.

The forum aimed to build on the expanding economic ties between Dubai and Thailand. Non-oil bilateral trade exceeded AED 23.8 billion during 2024, achieving substantial year-over-year growth of 23.3%. The number of Thai companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 28.4% during 2024 to reach 190 by the end of the year, underlining the growing engagement between the business communities in the two markets.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified a number of high-potential export products from Dubai to Thailand, including livestock feed, fertiliser, flat-rolled iron/steel, unwrought aluminium alloys, and cosmetic products. In terms of investment opportunities for Dubai-based companies in Thailand, key sectors include rental and leasing services, renewable energy, freight and distribution services, and medical tourism.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's ambition to increase Dubai's foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026