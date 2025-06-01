403
French Interior Minister criticizes PSG fans, receives backlash
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has come under fire after describing Paris Saint-Germain fans who celebrated the team’s UEFA Champions League triumph as “barbarians.”
His controversial remarks followed PSG’s 5-0 victory over Italy’s Inter Milan in the Champions League final, which ignited celebrations all over France.
Based on information from the Paris Police Department cited in a report, 131 individuals were arrested throughout the country after the game. Additionally, two cars were torched, and a shop was ransacked.
According to a French press agency, an incident in Grenoble left three pedestrians injured when a car veered out of control and plowed into a group of people.
On the X platform, Retailleau posted that while genuine supporters celebrated the match, “some barbarians took to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement.”
He added that he had directed security personnel to deal with the incidents decisively.
He emphasized that “it is intolerable that we cannot even celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing.”
Opposition politicians were quick to denounce Retailleau’s choice of the word “barbarians.”
Antoine Leaument, from France Unbowed, criticized the heavy use of tear gas at the Madeleine metro station, one of the nearest open stations to the Champs-Élysées, where fans had assembled. “Preventing people from celebrating victory on the Champs-Élysées, is that the plan? The barbarian is at Beauvau,” he stated, alluding to the well-known square.
Alexis Corbiere, another rivalry MP, also condemned Retailleau’s remarks, saying they were not suitable for a Republican interior minister. “we must reject the violence of those who want to spoil the celebration, but why use this kind of language: 'barbarian,' 'savage,' meaning foreigner and almost animal?” he stated. “Even when people are happy, this man is full of hatred.”
Thomas Portes, also with France Unbowed, labeled Retailleau’s language as racist in a post on X, writing: “we may have political disagreements, but the word ‘barbarian’ has no place coming from the mouth of the Interior Minister. Bruno Retailleau confirms tonight that he is a racist Interior Minister.”
