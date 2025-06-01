Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland's Presidential Election Polls Kick Off

Poland’s Presidential Election Polls Kick Off


2025-06-01 07:56:20
(MENAFN) Voting commenced Sunday in Poland’s presidential runoff election, where nearly 29 million eligible voters are deciding between the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and the conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki.

The competition has tightened considerably, drawing significant public attention.

According to the National Electoral Commission, polling stations opened at 7 am local time and will remain open until 9 pm.

This runoff follows the initial round held on May 18, where neither candidate achieved an outright majority of over 50 percent, with voter participation reaching 67.31 percent.

In the first round, 53-year-old Trzaskowski led by a slim margin, securing 31.36 percent of the ballots cast.

Not far behind was 42-year-old Nawrocki, who attracted 29.54 percent of voters’ support.

The final result of this election is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping Poland’s future political landscape and its stance towards the European Union.

