403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland’s Presidential Election Polls Kick Off
(MENAFN) Voting commenced Sunday in Poland’s presidential runoff election, where nearly 29 million eligible voters are deciding between the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and the conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki.
The competition has tightened considerably, drawing significant public attention.
According to the National Electoral Commission, polling stations opened at 7 am local time and will remain open until 9 pm.
This runoff follows the initial round held on May 18, where neither candidate achieved an outright majority of over 50 percent, with voter participation reaching 67.31 percent.
In the first round, 53-year-old Trzaskowski led by a slim margin, securing 31.36 percent of the ballots cast.
Not far behind was 42-year-old Nawrocki, who attracted 29.54 percent of voters’ support.
The final result of this election is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping Poland’s future political landscape and its stance towards the European Union.
The competition has tightened considerably, drawing significant public attention.
According to the National Electoral Commission, polling stations opened at 7 am local time and will remain open until 9 pm.
This runoff follows the initial round held on May 18, where neither candidate achieved an outright majority of over 50 percent, with voter participation reaching 67.31 percent.
In the first round, 53-year-old Trzaskowski led by a slim margin, securing 31.36 percent of the ballots cast.
Not far behind was 42-year-old Nawrocki, who attracted 29.54 percent of voters’ support.
The final result of this election is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping Poland’s future political landscape and its stance towards the European Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment