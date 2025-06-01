403
Amb. Al-Hayen To Int'l Conf.: Kuwait Committed To Workers' Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Permanent Representative at the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen, said on Sunday Kuwait's participation in the annual International Labour Conference affirms its unwavering commitment to labor and social development issues.
The convention is a platform to exchange expert se and study the best "practices of upgrading (States') labor policies," said Ambassador Al-Hayen, in a statement to KUNA, ahead of the 113th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), scheduled in Geneva from June 2 to 13.
Ambassador Al-Hayen, who chairs the Kuwaiti delegation at the event grouping representatives of 187 states (of governments, employers and labor unions), affirmed that the national mission includes representatives of these three parties, as well as the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Such a representation mirrors Kuwait's keenness on bolstering a balanced social partnership, activating the trilateral dialogue and boosting cooperation with the relevant international organizations.
The Kuwaiti participations, he has added, is a continuation of the close cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO) since joining it more than six decades ago and is helpful for improving the work environment and updating relevant legislations in harmony with international criteria, Ambassador Al-Hayen said further.
The conference agenda tackles possibility to enact new criteria for protecting workers from biological hazards at work, enhancing proper work in the digital economy and work platforms, facilitating transformation from the non-official economy to the regulated economy.
Conferees will also examines ILO's projected budget for 2026-2027, a report by ILO's director general on workers' conditions in the occupied Arab territories, a topic supported by Kuwait.
Ambassador Al-Hayen acclaimed the solid cooperation between Kuwait and ILO, particularly on supporting labor programs in the Middle East.
Kuwait, the first state that joined ILO (in 1961), is a prime contributor to the regional offices of the organizations. In 1972, it signed an agreement with the organization for establishing a permanent bureau in Kuwait. (end)
amk
