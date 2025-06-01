'Let's Convene Parliament And Talk, Even Pakistan Did It': Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

Stating that Pakistan has convened its Parliament and held discussions, Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge called on the BJP-led central government on Sunday to convene a Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to media persons, Kharge said that the entire nation stands with our armed forces, adding that there should be unity in national matters and a focus on defeating our opponents.

Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress President asked the former to refrain from self-praise on Operation Sindoor. He further asserted that no one will speak against the country.

"We must know when to speak what. There should be unity in national matters and a focus on defeating our opponents. All leaders across the country should remain silent regarding matters of national security. It's better to understand what has happened before speaking about it. There should be no election campaign before the delegation reports are out. PM Modi should refrain from giving election speeches. There is no need for self-praise. The entire nation stands with our armed forces. PM Modi had earlier said that he had given full authority to the army, so why is he speaking again now? The Prime Minister should not make self-glorifying speeches. We have said, let's convene Parliament and talk. Even Pakistan has convened its Parliament and is holding discussions. None of us will speak against the nation," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Congress demands special Parliament session on Op Sindoor

Congress has been demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

India carried out Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national.

A day earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a special session of Parliament concerning Operation Sindoor, alleging that the government had "misled the nation" and instead of clarifying US President Donald Trump's assertions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of the Armed Forces".

In a post on X, Kharge referred to remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff during an interview and demanded a comprehensive review of the country's defence preparedness by an independent expert committee.

"In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked. These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened. The Modi Govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing," Kharge said.

"Our IAF pilots were risking their lives fighting the enemy. We have suffered some losses, but our pilots were safe. As per CDS's interview, 'we made, remedied it, rectified it, and then implemented it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range.' We salute their resolute courage and bravery. However, a comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour. The Congress party demands a Comprehensive Review of our Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee," he added.