'Sardaarji 3': Diljit Dosanjh Releases Poster Of Upcoming Movie

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday shared an official motion poster of his film 'Sardaarji 3'. In the poster, he could be seen striking a cool pose as he is surrounded by several women who have covered their faces with 'ghoonghat'. Taking to Instagram, Diljit also informed fans that the film will be released on June 27.

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

"Jidey Ton Bhoot Thar Thar Kamban Te Chudelan Kissian Mangan JAGGI JI on the way 27th JUNE 2025 TEASER COMING SOON Love. Laughter. Goosebumps. This time, SardaarJi is back with triple the madness! Romantic, comic, and terrifyingly fun -#SardaarJi3 releases worldwide on 27th June! Ready for the wildest ride of the year?" he captioned the post. Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film. She shared that 'Sardaar Ji' is back with "triple the madness". " Boo. Love. Laughter. Goosebumps. This time, SardaarJi is back with triple the madness! #SardaarJi3 releases worldwide on 27th June! Ready for the wildest ride of the year?" she posted. The first part of Sardaar Ji, directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa and had a record opening in Punjabi cinema. The second part, Sardaar Ji 2, was also directed by Jugraj second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016, while the first film was released in 2015 Hundal has directed the third part.