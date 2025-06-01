300 Arrested During PSG Champions League Celebrartions In Paris

International media reported that French police arrested nearly 300 people during celebrations held by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans after the team won the UEFA Champions League. The victory marked PSG's first-ever championship in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), thousands of PSG supporters took to the streets of Paris on the night of June 1 to celebrate their team's historic achievement. The atmosphere was jubilant but quickly turned chaotic in several areas.

Paris police stated that most arrests were related to possession of fireworks and public disorder. Authorities emphasized maintaining order amid the large crowds gathered in the city's streets.

In a related incident in Grenoble, a city in southeastern France, police reported that a vehicle collided with a group of fans, injuring four people. Two of the injured sustained serious injuries and were receiving medical care.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised PSG's victory on X (formerly Twitter), calling it“a day of pride for Paris Saint-Germain.” He added,“Bravo! We are all proud. Tonight, Paris is the capital of Europe.”

The celebrations reflected the intense passion for football in France and the significance of PSG's triumph on a continental stage. However, the disturbances and injuries highlighted the challenges of managing large public gatherings during such high-energy events.

Authorities continue to urge fans to celebrate responsibly and ensure public safety in future events, while the PSG victory remains a historic moment for French sports and its supporters worldwide.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram