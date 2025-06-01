403
Russian DM reports up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in missile strike
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry reported that up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers, including 20 instructors, were killed in a missile strike targeting a special forces training camp near the village of Shostka in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, close to the Russian border. Russian forces identified the camp’s location through reconnaissance and launched the attack using Iskander-M tactical missile systems.
The strike also destroyed an ammunition depot and ten pieces of equipment. Video released by the ministry showed a powerful explosion at the camp after a ballistic missile hit one of the buildings.
In late April, Moscow declared full control over border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region that Ukrainian forces had briefly occupied last August. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said efforts are underway to establish a security zone within Sumy Region to block future Ukrainian attacks. Earlier this week, Russian forces captured the village of Maryino, bringing their control to five settlements in Sumy Region.
