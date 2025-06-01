403
NYT Says Elon Musk Drug Use “Went Well Beyond Occasional Use”
(MENAFN) Tech billionaire Elon Musk, known for his close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, is reportedly engaging in heavy drug use, according to a New York Times investigation published Friday that cites insiders familiar with the situation.
The exposé surfaced shortly after Musk declared his intention to resign from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government initiative focused on trimming federal wasteful spending.
Though Musk has previously acknowledged occasional ketamine use—prescribed to treat depression roughly every two weeks—the New York Times claims his consumption has intensified into a “far more serious habit” and “went well beyond occasional use.”
The Times reported that sources revealed Musk has been using ketamine “often, sometimes daily,” frequently combining it with other substances, including ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.
Reportedly, Musk carries a daily pill organizer containing about 20 medications, among them Adderall, a stimulant prescribed for ADHD. The report also states he was tipped off in advance about surprise drug screenings at SpaceX.
Concerns over Musk’s drug habits are not new. In 2018, the New York Times revealed that Tesla board members worried about his use of Ambien, a sleep aid. A news agency reported last year that senior executives at both SpaceX and Tesla had raised alarms over his use of substances like LSD and cocaine.
When confronted with questions about these allegations during a press briefing alongside Trump in the Oval Office, Musk deflected, calling the New York Times “the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate.”
