403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PSG Clinches UEFA Champions League
(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed their inaugural UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, securing a commanding 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in the final showdown.
This historic win represents the club's first-ever conquest of the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy, a long-awaited milestone for the French side.
The breakthrough came early when Achraf Hakimi netted the opening goal in the 12th minute.
Not long after, Desire Doue doubled the lead in the 20th minute and added his second strike in the 63rd, putting PSG firmly in control.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extended the advantage further in the 73rd minute, taking the scoreline to four and leaving little hope for Inter's recovery.
To cap off the commanding performance, Senny Mayulu sealed the scoring in the 86th minute, wrapping up an emphatic victory for PSG and etching their name into European football history.
This historic win represents the club's first-ever conquest of the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy, a long-awaited milestone for the French side.
The breakthrough came early when Achraf Hakimi netted the opening goal in the 12th minute.
Not long after, Desire Doue doubled the lead in the 20th minute and added his second strike in the 63rd, putting PSG firmly in control.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extended the advantage further in the 73rd minute, taking the scoreline to four and leaving little hope for Inter's recovery.
To cap off the commanding performance, Senny Mayulu sealed the scoring in the 86th minute, wrapping up an emphatic victory for PSG and etching their name into European football history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment