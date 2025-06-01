Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSG Clinches UEFA Champions League

2025-06-01 04:23:31
(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed their inaugural UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, securing a commanding 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in the final showdown.

This historic win represents the club's first-ever conquest of the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy, a long-awaited milestone for the French side.

The breakthrough came early when Achraf Hakimi netted the opening goal in the 12th minute.

Not long after, Desire Doue doubled the lead in the 20th minute and added his second strike in the 63rd, putting PSG firmly in control.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extended the advantage further in the 73rd minute, taking the scoreline to four and leaving little hope for Inter's recovery.

To cap off the commanding performance, Senny Mayulu sealed the scoring in the 86th minute, wrapping up an emphatic victory for PSG and etching their name into European football history.

