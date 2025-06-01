UAE: Samsung Unveils AI Home Experience With Next-Gen Tvs, Appliances And Gaming Tech

Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched the AI Home, a cutting-edge smart home experience in a villa-style setting, showcasing the brand's latest innovations in entertainment, appliances, and connected living - all powered by SmartThings, Samsung's IoT platform.

The immersive showcase featured eight lifestyle zones, presenting real-life scenarios from cinema-style TV viewing to connected kitchens and productivity spaces. Key highlights included the 2025 TV lineup with expanded models across Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame Pro. Samsung's new Vision AI engine enhances content and personalisation, while features like 8K/4K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, and Color Booster Pro elevate audio-visual quality. The Neo QLED TVs, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, now come in sizes up to 115 inches and include Glare Free tech and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro.

Samsung also introduced the Wireless One Connect Box, simplifying setup with wireless 8K transmission. Its OLED range, led by the S95F and affordable S85 models, caters to gamers with 165Hz refresh rates, AI-enhanced visuals, and HDR gaming support. The Frame Pro blends art with technology, offering 4K wireless transmission and Pantone-validated visuals, while the Q Series Soundbars provide immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and Q Symphony.

In smart appliances, Samsung revealed AI-powered Bespoke AI Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers, and Jet Ultra vacuum cleaners. These appliances feature AI Home displays for centralised control and use deep learning to optimise tasks like cleaning, laundry, and food management - all within the SmartThings ecosystem.

Gaming saw a leap forward with the Odyssey 3D monitor, offering glasses-free 3D gaming via eye-tracking and real-time 2D-to-3D conversion, and the Smart M9 OLED, Samsung's first OLED Smart Monitor, designed for entertainment and productivity.

With AI Home, Samsung is reimagining everyday living by merging intelligence, design, and seamless connectivity to create a future-ready, personalised lifestyle.