Realty Deals Surge By 43% To QR1.825Bn In April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's robust and resilient real estate market offers several opportunities as the country's economy is showing upward trajectory.

During April 2025, the real estate transactions index achieved a total value of QR1.825bn for 374 real estate deals.

Compared to March 2025 the index of real estate has registered an increase of 32 percent, while the value of real estate trading index increased by 43 percent, and the traded areas index decreased by 2 percent, according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during April this year, the real estate market index revealed.

The real estate market index for the month of April 2025 noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR969m. Meanwhile, Al Rayyan Municipality transactions totaled QR423m and Al Dhakira Municipality's transactions amounted to QR170m.

During April, for the number of sold properties, the most active municipalities are Doha (29 percent), followed by Al Rayyan (25 percent) and Al Wakra (15 percent). According to the area index, indices showed that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (34 percent), followed by Doha (23 percent), and Al Wakra (14 percent) of the total data area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for April, recording five properties in Al Rayan Municipality, three properties in Al Doha, and one property each in the municipalities of Umm Salal and Al Daayen.

Meanwhile the volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in March 2025 amounted to 277bn data from the real estate analytical bulletin revealed that 283 real estate transactions were recorded during the month, with the traded area index rising by 14 percent.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Umm Salal topped the list for the most active transactions in terms of financial value, according to the real estate market index, followed by Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira.

Qatar is advancing efforts in economic diversification and accelerating the pace of economic growth by continuously creating new opportunities for businesses and investors through a diverse range of initiatives and incentives.

The country's real estate sector has significant potential for growth. This positions Qatar at the forefront of global investment, fostering a sustainable and attractive business environment that benefits the national economy and fulfils future generations' aspirations.

Recently the fifth edition of the 'Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), Powered by Bloomberg' took place with a strong international turnout, high-level conversations, and concrete outcomes that reinforced Qatar's growing role as a global convening power.

The forum welcomed over 3,000 in-person attendees from more than 90 countries and featured more than 120 speakers, including global leaders, CEOs, policymakers, and government officials.

Across the three-day program, more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed and over 300 meetings were held, demonstrating the Forum's role in advancing partnerships and enabling cross-border collaboration.