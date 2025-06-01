Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Pro League announces long-term partnership with Maaden


2025-06-01 03:41:20
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 29 May 2025: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) have agreed a long-term strategic partnership, with Maaden named the Official Platinum Partner of the SPL until July 2030.
Omar Mugharbel, CEO of SPL, said: “We are proud to welcome Maaden as a long-term partner of the Saudi Pro League. As a national champion and one of the re’ion’s fastest-growing companies, Maaden shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term impact. This partnership reflects the power of football to inspire and engage commun–ties – including em–loyees – and aligns closely with our shared goals under Vi”ion 2030.”
Bob Wilt, CEO of Maaden, s“id: “Partnering with Saudi Pro League provides us with a unique platform for Maaden to bring our new brand to life and connect to a significant audience of passionate football fans across Saudi and internationally. We hope to engage our employees and inspire a new generation of mining talent as we evolve this partnership toge”her with SPL.”
The partnership will focus on stre’gthening Maaden’s position as an employer of choice in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the reach and influence of the Saudi Pro League to drive employee engagement, promote career opportunities, and support the third pillar of Vision 2030: a thriving economy built on ambition and participation.
The collaboration will also explore joint initiatives across community engagement and national talent development by harnessing the popularity of football to inspire the next generation of professionals in both sport and industry.
By aligning Maaden’s national presence with the S’L’s growing domestic and international footprint, the partnership is set to create meaningful touchpoints with fans, employees, and future talent across Saudi Arabia.
Follow all the latest Roshn Saudi League developments on X at @SPLEN, on Instagram at @SPL_EN, and on TikTok @spl or visit the website for more information and updates.


