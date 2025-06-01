403
Top Picks For Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale: Best Deals Across Eid Gifts, Fashion, Beauty, Electronics, Home, and More
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 May 2025: With Eid Al Adha celebrations around the corner, Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) has officially launched and the city is buzzing with unbeatable deals and festive shopping energy. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) until 1 June, this limited-time not-to-be-missed sale is the ultimate chance to tick off every Eid wish list item while enjoying up to 90 per cent off across over 500 leading brands spanning more than 2,500 outlets.
The city has truly become a shopping playground where fashion meets festivity, beauty meets bargains, and gifting goals turn into reality. Whether planning ahead for Eid gatherings, shopping for loved ones, or upgrading essentials, here are the top picks that offer maximum value during the season’s biggest-ever savings.
FASHION FINDS WORTH RUSHING FOR
From statement pieces to family-friendly fits and seasonal must-haves to occasionwear, now is the perfect time to refresh wardrobes for Eid. Leading labels like Abercrombie & Fitch, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers, Sacoor Brothers, Mango, COS, Nishat Linen, American Eagle Outfitters, Giordano, H&M, Next, Gap, Matalan, Kiabi, and many more are offering deep discounts on their latest collections across men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion.
BEAUTY STEALS THAT SHINE BRIGHT
Beauty lovers can indulge in glamorous savings on skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrances from top international and regional brands - ideal for stocking up on daily staples or grabbing Eid gifts. Incredible offers are waiting to be discovered from Sephora, Watsons, Kiehl's, IZIL, KIKO Milano, Makeup For Ever, MAC, RITUALS, and other leading names.
STYLE MEETS PERFORMANCE WITH ICONIC ATHLEISURE
For those looking to refresh their workout wardrobe or simply embrace the comfort-meets-style trend, 3DSS brings unbeatable offers across leading athleisure labels. Adidas, Lululemon, Puma, Foot Locker, Be Fit, and Under Armour are rolling out major savings on activewear, sneakers, and gear.
STEP INTO SOMETHING SPECIAL
With Eid gatherings on the horizon, now is the moment to step up the shoe game at exclusive prices available for this weekend only. Havaianas, Dune London, Clarks, Shoemart, Steve Madden, Opera, ECCO, and Level Shoe District, alongside additional top brands, are offering generous discounts on trending styles, seasonal favourites, and timeless staples.
ACCESSORIES TO FINISH THE LOOK
Celebrate in style with elegant bags, stunning accessories, and trending eyewear at Lovisa, Bizou, Kipling, Accessorize, Claire's, X Pressions Style, Bally, Ray Ban, Al Jaber Optical, Opti Fashion, Sunglass Hut, and and additional well-loved labels.
TIMELESS ELEGANCE, SPARKLING SAVINGS
Enjoy exclusive offers and exceptional value across renowned watchmakers including Time House, Rivoli, The Watch House, Daniel Wellington, EDIT By Ahmed Seddiqi, while jewellery favourites like Pure Gold Jewellers, Jawhara Jewellery, Zen Diamond, and others showcase dazzling offers on gold, diamond, and new collections. Whether it’s a statement piece or a sentimental gift, this is the moment to shine without the splurge.
LUXURY SCENTS FOR LESS
Add a touch of luxury to every gift with exclusive perfume offers from leading fragrance houses on everything from oud-rich blends to modern favourites. Enjoy special savings on premium scents at V Perfumes, Odora, Coral Perfumes, Areej, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, and other renowned retailers, with curated collections perfect for Eid gifting.
TECH & ELECTRONICS DEALS NOT TO BE MISSED
Tech fans can score game-changing savings on the latest gadgets, gear, and electronics from trusted retailers like Jacky’s Electronics, Harman House, Virgin Megastore, Eros, and Samsung, along with even more crowd favourites. Hot deals are available across smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and gaming accessories.
HOME ESSENTIALS & DECOR DISCOUNTS TO LOVE
Make homes Eid-ready for friends, families, and guests with amazing offers on furniture, décor, kitchenware, and lifestyle pieces from stores like Danube Home, United Furniture, Crate & Barrel, Royal Palace, Dwell, Tavola, Home Centre, King Koil, Jashanmal Home, Chattels & More. Whether preparing to host guests or seasonal refreshes, 3DSS brings beautiful savings on quality pieces that turn any space into something special.
BIG FINDS FOR THE LITTLE ONES
From baby gear to toy chests, 3DSS brings the ultimate chance to shop ahead for Eid surprises. The perfect places to find big gifts that light up little faces are LEGO, Toys R Us, Mamas & Papas, Little Angels, Chicco, Monsoon Children, B&G Store, Smart Baby, Mothercare, OVS Kids, and Petit Bateau, amongst several others.
EVERYTHING UNDER ONE ROOF AT DEPARTMENT STORES
For a one-stop shopping experience, Dubai’s top department stores are going all out this 3DSS. Centrepoint, Marks & Spencer, and Debenhams are offering deep discounts across fashion, home, beauty, kidswear, and seasonal gifting essentials. Expect multi-category savings, exclusive Eid bundles, and unbeatable offers on curated collections - all under one roof.
AND DON’T FORGET: SAVE BIG WHILE SHOPPING
As part of the citywide 3DSS excitement, Dubai Festival City Mall is turning up the thrills with an exclusive Spend & Win campaign - giving shoppers who spend AED 300 or more the chance to win a grand prize of a AED 20,000 mall gift voucher. Every AED 300 spent equals one entry, while purchases from fashion retailers earn double entries, giving shoppers even more chances to win.
Beyond discounts, shoppers can also supercharge their Eid shopping throughout 3DSS by activating their favourite loyalty programmes like BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, AURA, Tickit, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday. From cashback and discounts to air miles and points, it’s the smartest way to shop big and earn more all weekend long.
With deals this good and only three days to shop, these top picks are expected to fly fast.
