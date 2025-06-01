403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Penny Stocks On The Rise: What Global Investors Are Buying In 2025
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have invested in select penny stocks. Let's take a closer look at what they are.</p><img><p>FIIs have a strong influence on the Indian stock market. In the March 2025 quarter, FIIs turned their attention to select penny stocks, typically considered high-risk, low-priced shares. Their recent buying activity in these specific stocks indicates growing interest and potential long-term growth potential. Let's look at five penny stocks that have caught the attention of foreign investors.</p><img><p>Another interesting addition is Gensol Engineering Ltd, where FIIs bought a 4.88% stake last quarter. In the recent trading session, the stock closed at Rs 56.79, reflecting a 5% intraday decline. However, with a total market cap of Rs 218 crore, the company remains a significant player in the penny stock sector.</p><img><p>In the March quarter of FY2024-25, FIIs acquired a 1.1% stake in Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. This microcap stock has recently shown impressive returns - up 46% year-over-year. During the last market session, the share price stood at Rs 55.67, marking a 0.5% gain. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of Rs 18 crore, making it one of the most affordable yet promising stocks among FII choices.</p><img><p>While foreign institutional firms bought only a 0.04% stake in Shivam Autotech, DIIs already hold a larger share of 7.06%. The stock declined by 3.4% in its last trade to Rs 26.54. With a market cap of Rs 323 crore, it stands as a notable penny stock backed by both domestic and foreign institutions.</p><img><p>Foreign institutional investors also invested in Service Care Limited, acquiring 1.05% of the company's shares in the fourth quarter. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also held a 0.39% stake. The stock closed at Rs 58 with a slight 0.01% decline. Its current market capitalization is Rs 77 crore, and the dual investor interest may indicate stable future prospects.</p><img><p>Finally, Nectar Lifesciences attracted a 0.73% foreign institutional stake in March 2025, up from the previous 0.15%. Trading at Rs 20.85, the stock recently saw a 1% decline. However, with a market capitalization of Rs 460 crore, the increasing foreign stake suggests renewed growth interest.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment