Kuwaiti, Syria... Historic Ties Ever Developing Towards Constructive Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Al-Shammari
KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The visit by Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to the State of Kuwait holds significance to people in both countries as they hope that it would add to the historic ties ever developing towards constructive cooperation.
The Syrian President is expected to meet with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, holding official talks reflecting the strength of ties and the Kuwaiti people's keenness on supporting the unity and sovereignty of Syria.
Kuwaiti-Syrian diplomatic ties dated backed to October 24, 1963 when Syria opened its first embassy in Kuwait, a step followed shortly by Kuwait opening its embassy in Damascus.
The relations witnessed a period of suspension between 2012 and 2024 due to the security happenings in Syria with Kuwait announcing closure of its embassy in Damascus on March 15, 2012 due to the deteriorating security situation in the fellow Arab country, urging citizens to return to Kuwait.
On December 30, 2024, ties saw a new development when Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya visited the Syrian capital as chair of the GCC ministerial council in a gesture reflecting support to the security and stability of the region and Syria.
Minister Al-Yahya met with the new Syrian administration led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to expressed support to Syria and calling for other countries to not interfere in internal Syrian matters.
In the same day Minister Al-Yahya visited, the first Kuwaiti air bridge to deliver relief aid to the Syrian people was launched upon the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership.
The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), which was tasked with overseeing the mission, said that the aim was to cover the needs of the Syrian people during this critical transitional period.
In the past decades, senior Kuwaiti and Syrian officials exchanged visits with the aim to boost ties on all possible domains.
The two countries have signed numerous accords, agreements, and MoUs, while the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) had been providing loans and grants to Syria since 1969.
Syria had contributed to the liberation of Kuwait in 1991, becoming part of the international coalition to rid Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion of August 2, 1990.
In regards to the Syrian crisis, the State of Kuwait had a clear stance since the conflict began in 2011, calling on the UNSC to end war crimes committed in Syria and also allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to help civilians and the innocent.
Kuwait had condemned what have occurred against the Syrian people from violations and aggression, saying that aid should be delivered to those affect by the violence and the international community must take a stance to end the destruction of lives and infrastructure in Syria.
The State of Kuwait had organized three humanitarian donors conference for Syria in 2013, 2014, 2015 to help the Syrian people to overcome their plight with the events able to cover 90 percent of the needed humanitarian pledges.
In February 2016, Kuwait co-chaired with the UK the fourth humanitarian conference for Syria held in Britain, which focused on the situation within the war-torn country and ways to deliver much needed aid to those most affected.
Kuwait also took part in the consequence conference held in Brussels by the EU in March of 2025 in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and a wide-range regional and international participation.
Kuwait -- through the KFAED, KRCS, and charities -- had provided assistance to Syrians displaced in Syria and seeking refuge abroad especially in Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkiye.
In the last five months, Kuwait issued several statements through its Foreign Ministry called for the unity and stability in Syria, calling on the world to take part in aiding Syria through this critical juncture.
In once instance of solidarity, Kuwait expressed uttered condemnation to the Israeli occupation aggression in December 2024 on areas in the Syrian borders, saying it was a violation to international laws and UNSC resolutions.
A similar condemnation also was reflected back in May in regards to Israeli occupation airstrikes against Syrian forces and the Presidential Palace in Damascus.
Kuwait welcomed on May 13 the US President Donald Trump's announcement on lifting sanctions on Syria and also welcomed a similar decision by the EU in May 21, which lifted economic sanctions, paving the way for a prosperous and bright future for Syria. (end)
