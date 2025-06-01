403
UK plans on extremely multiply arms manufacturing
The UK is set to invest $2 billion in building new weapons manufacturing facilities as part of a broader military modernization initiative, Defense Secretary John Healey announced. This significant move comes just before the release of the government’s Strategic Defense Review on Monday.
The plan includes the establishment of at least six new factories focused on producing munitions and explosives, as well as the acquisition of over 7,000 long-range weapons—such as missiles and drones—manufactured within the UK. Healey also committed to increasing defense spending to 3% of the country’s GDP by 2034.
Healey emphasized the importance of a strong industrial base in supporting national security, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine as a stark reminder of the need for military readiness. “Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown that a military’s strength relies on the industry that supports it,” he stated.
The war in Ukraine has exposed critical weaknesses in Western weapons production, with British military leaders warning about shrinking stockpiles in recent months. Critics, including Conservative shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge, questioned the timing of the announcement, noting that key procurement decisions had been delayed. “We support investment in new arms factories, but it's unclear when they will be operational—these orders are already overdue,” Cartlidge said.
The UK has remained a firm supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, even as NATO allies in Europe prepare for the possibility that U.S. backing may waver under a potential second Trump administration.
Meanwhile, Moscow continues to argue that foreign military aid will only worsen the conflict without changing the final outcome. Russian officials have also accused former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of pressuring Ukraine to abandon peace talks in 2022—an allegation Johnson denies, though Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has labeled his denial a “blatant lie.”
