Ambassador Lauds Strong Qatar-Azerbaijan Ties On Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Qatar H E Adish Mammadov has said that people of Azerbaijan and Qatar share a deep bond rooted in common moral values and brotherhood.

The Ambassador was addressing a reception dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event, held on Thursday at Ritz Carlton, was attended by Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani; Head of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Fakhro; Dean of the Asian Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Qatar H E Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar; Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva; and other dignitaries and members of Azerbaijan community.

“Last year, we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar. The people of Azerbaijan and Qatar share a deep bond rooted in common moral values and brotherhood,” the Ambassador said.

One key factor, he noted, behind the strong high-level relations between two nations is the genuine brotherly bond between H E President Ilham Aliyev and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“Our countries have a strong tradition of mutual support, both within international organisations and through bilateral cooperation. Although our current level of economic and trade engagement is still developing, the foundations are in place for much deeper collaboration. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”

The Ambassador further said:“So far, the two countries have engaged in many high-level visits and signed a range of agreements across different governance sectors. Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission take place on a regular basis.”

Last year, he said, the Azerbaijani Culture Days were held in Doha, and this year in April, the Qatari Culture Days were celebrated with great significance in Baku.“To summarize my thoughts, I would like to emphasise that Azerbaijan is interested in further developing Azerbaijan-Qatar relations, which are based on friendship and brotherhood, across all areas - political, economic-trade, and cultural.”

He said that Azerbaijan and Qatar are among the most attractive destinations in the world for tourism between the citizens of both countries.“Last year, over 2,500 tourists from Qatar visited Azerbaijan, while hundreds of Azerbaijanis travelled to Doha, particularly during the colder winter months. Additionally, more than 1,400 Azerbaijanis are employed across various governmental and private institutions in Qatar.”

“The establishment and implementation of a foreign policy line, which is based on the protection of the national interests of Azerbaijan, is associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijani people, and foreign policy of Azerbaijan is based on the principle of“peace at home, peace in the world” as stated by Great Ataturk.”

“Azerbaijan, committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with all states and nations based on mutually beneficial economic and trade partnership, also firmly supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus region.”