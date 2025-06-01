Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Militant Factions Threaten Syria’s Leader

2025-06-01 01:58:46
(MENAFN) The insurgents who overthrew the former Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s regime and installed interim Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa now pose a significant risk to his political future, as reported by a newspaper on Saturday.

Various militant groups, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized control in Damascus late last year.

These factions include thousands of foreign combatants still present in Syria, some linked to extremist organizations such as Islamic State and other radical entities, according to the newspaper.

While al-Sharaa “seems intent on keeping” some of these fighters as he seeks backing from Western nations, the “hard-line Sunni Muslim militants” are already creating challenges for him, the Washington Post noted.

Several of these militants took part in brutal massacres against Alawite communities along the Syrian coastline in March, the report added.

During just a few days, local media documented at least 1,300 deaths, including 973 civilians.

Additionally, Christian and Druze populations in Syria have experienced violent sectarian attacks since the regime change.

The most extreme of the foreign Islamist fighters are now “turning their ire” against al-Sharaa, as the new president has not enforced Sharia law and is accused of collaborating with the US and Türkiye to suppress extremist groups in Syria, according to the newspaper.

