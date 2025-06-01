403
Passenger Boat Capsizes in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) A passenger motorboat carrying nearly 40 individuals capsized on Saturday in a river near the coast of Noakhali district, Bangladesh, apparently due to turbulent weather and high tidal waves.
Authorities confirmed that one life was lost in the incident, while 33 others have been rescued and five individuals are still unaccounted for.
Ajmal Huda, the officer in charge at Hatia Police Station, informed a news agency that the boat—transporting 39 passengers—was en route from Bhasan Char island to Janata Ghat in Hatia town when it overturned in the Meghna River.
This river is among the major waterways in Bangladesh, originating from the Ganges Delta.
After the accident, local law enforcement and nearby fishermen quickly responded to the emergency. They managed to pull 33 survivors from the river and retrieved the body of a deceased man whose identity has yet to be established.
Among the missing are one police officer and one member of the Ansar, a supplementary paramilitary force.
Rescued individuals have been transported to a local healthcare center for treatment, according to Huda. Despite the ongoing unfavorable weather, recovery efforts are actively underway.
Citing a local broadcaster, the passengers comprised 22 civilians, six Rohingya refugees, three police personnel, four Ansar members, and four crew members.
However, the police official noted that he could not independently confirm the exact number of Rohingya on board.
Currently, Bangladesh is home to over 1.3 million Rohingya refugees, most of whom are living in the densely populated coastal region of Cox’s Bazar.
The majority fled from Myanmar following a severe military crackdown in 2017.
