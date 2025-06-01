“Exploring Petroleum”: An Immersive Educational Science Journey For Global Youth

MENAFN - GetNews) On the occasion of International Children's Day, the popular science publication Exploring Petroleum: The Black Treasure Hidden Underground has captivated young readers across Belt and Road Initiative partner countries through its sequential release in multiple languages-including Chinese, English, Kazakh, Russian, and Spanish-emerging as a cultural hallmark of China's international exchange.













Why has this picture book captured global attention? Its unique model-combining a panoramic energy encyclopedia, cultural creativity, video, and science theater-breaks away from traditional science communication, transforming complex knowledge into engaging and accessible content.

1. “ Panoramic Energy Encyclopedia”: Making Science Fun

The picture book has earned high praise from distinguished experts such as Dai Houliang, President of the Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China (CIESC) and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, who described it as“instructive, interesting, and heartfelt.”

These qualities shine through in the picture book's clever use of vivid comic-style illustrations and a charming guide character named“A Single Drop of Oil” who leads children through the fascinating world of petroleum science. Young readers discover where petroleum comes from and how it is extracted, learn about the technologies and equipment used to drill it, and come to understand how petroleum profoundly impacts every aspect of daily life-from food and clothing to housing and transportation. Perhaps most importantly, the picture book gently instills an awareness of petroleum's scarcity and nonrenewable nature and the need for careful and sustainable use.

The picture book employs a three-layer narrative approach: first, it introduces petroleum through the perspective of a single drop of oil, providing a comprehensive view of how petroleum is found, extracted, and used; second, it celebrates the brilliant scientists' spirit behind petroleum science, presenting these researchers and engineers as inspiring role models worthy of admiration; third, it translates this knowledge into practical action, and advocates energy conservation and a low-carbon lifestyle.







2. “Cultural Creativity”: Learning Through Play, Playing to Learn

The picture book comes with an educational DIY assembly kit featuring a“nodding donkey” oil pump. Children learn mechanical principles and functions through hands-on construction, assembling the components themselves until the pump becomes operational-a process that nurtures scientific curiosity and spirit of discovery.







This innovative kit offers multiple configurations beyond the oil pump, allowing reconstruction into windmills, swings, and other models with both manual and electric operation modes. As children engage in this playful learning experience, they use both their hands and brains, unlocking endless imagination, creativity, and learning potential, and fueling their journey toward scientific discovery and self-development.

3. “Video”: Making Science More Accessible

Embedded QR codes throughout the picture book provide access to original animated videos explaining petroleum concepts. These professionally produced clips use vibrant visuals and engaging narratives to simplify complex scientific ideas, expanding the learning experience beyond text and illustrations while significantly enhancing knowledge retention and appeal.

4. “Science Theater”: Bringing Science to the Stage

The picture book has been adapted into two theatrical productions: the children's play Exploring Petroleum and the adult-oriented Journey into Petroleum. These innovative performances merge accurate scientific content with dramatic artistry, successfully captivating diverse audiences and earning recognition as a groundbreaking approach to science communication.

The multilingual edition of Exploring Petroleum represents more than just an exciting global journey into petroleum science - it serves as a treasure map to energy literacy. Through its entertaining multi-format approach, the picture book achieves multiple objectives: making petroleum knowledge accessible, celebrating the spirit of scientists, opening the door to the scientific world for young readers, and building a bridge for international audiences to better understand China's energy technologies. It enables more readers to connect cultures through the power of science.