Kenya's Comeback Tour: New Air Access, Big Growth, And The World's Best Hotel

Delegates and suppliers at the KTB US Road Show

15% spike in U.S. visitors, a new airport for the Mara, and Travel + Leisure's #1 hotel-Kenya makes its case as 2025's must-visit destination

- Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kenya is having a moment-and making it known. With U.S. arrivals up 15.8% in 2024 and a bold target of 28% growth in 2025, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) hit the West Coast this week with a high-energy, post-pandemic comeback tour across Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco 200 travel advisors met with more than 20 top Kenyan tourism partners-from luxury safari lodges to cruise operators-sharing what's new and next, including:

.The planned launch of a new airport in the Masai Mara, improving access to one of the world's most iconic safari regions.

.Virgin Limited Edition's Mahali Mzuri earning the title of World's #1 Hotel by Travel + Leisure.

.The continued expansion of Kenya's“Blue Safari” cruise offerings along its Indian Ocean coastline.

.The One Tourist, One Tree initiative, a conservation-forward program encouraging each visitor to plant a tree.

“With enhanced direct flight options and travel advisors playing a key role in how people choose to explore the world, this roadshow was about more than just updates-it was about relationships,” said KTB CEO June Chepkemei.“Kenya offers a travel experience that's deeply personal, sustainable, and unforgettable.”

Agents were also invited to apply to attend the 2025 Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE)-East Africa's premier tourism trade event, returning October 1–3 at Nairobi's newly opened Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum. The expo is expected to draw over 300 exhibitors and 3,000 industry professionals.

Travel agents were encouraged to submit an application to attend as an official MKTE Buyer as well as to deepen their Kenya expertise through the Magical Kenya Travel Specialist program.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is a state corporation established and regulated under the Tourism Act 2011. Our mandate is to develop, implement and co-ordinate a National Tourism Marketing Strategy. To market Kenya as the home of human origin and as an all-year-round diverse, sustainable and authentic tourism destination.

Magical Kenya is the flagship tourism brand created and managed by the KTB. Magical Kenya captures the essence of Kenya's diverse offerings, promoting the country as a must-visit destination for local, regional, and international travelers.

# # #

Kylie Robertson

Representative of the Kenya Tourism Board

+1 917-213-1773

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.