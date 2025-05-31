Copper Concentrate Will Fund Environmental Preservation Of Panama's Donoso Copper Mine

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) According to the Canadian mining company, the environmental preservation of Panama's Donoso Copper Mine will be financed by the export of 121,000 dry metric tons of copper concentrate stored on site. The mining company emphasized that the approved plan does not imply the reactivation of the mine's exploitation, but rather consists of technical and environmental measures designed to safeguard the integrity of the facilities. Canadian company First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Minera Panamá SA, has received official approval from the Panamanian government to implement a preservation and safe management program at the Cobre Panamá mine, located in Donoso, Colón province.



The future of the Cobre Panama mine, located in Donoso, Panama, remains uncertain, with no definite timeline for reopening. While the mine was not officially reopened, the government is allowing First Quantum to implement a“care and safe management plan” to ensure environmental protection and the safe management of stockpiled copper. This plan does not guarantee a full restart of operations but aims to secure the site for potential future use.