Oneworld Alliance Strengthens Leadership Team With Three Key Appointments

DELHI, India, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- one world® alliance today continues to enhance its global capabilities and build a powerful go forward strategy with the appointment of three senior executives to its leadership team.

Stephan Nagel

Chris Kelly Singley

Guido van Til

Stephan Nagel has been named Vice President – Global Partnerships. A highly recognised expert in the airline industry with a strong record in Global Alliances, Airline Partnerships and Strategic Planning, Nagel brings in more than 25 years of experience in aviation. He has held high-profile roles in Qatar Airways, Air Berlin, Star Alliance and Lufthansa, where he was instrumental in forging and nurturing comprehensive network strategies, business transformation and industry-leading strategic partnerships that have significantly expanded the global reach and operational efficiency of the airlines he has served. He is a familiar face and a trusted voice in one world, having served on the one world Management Board for 10 years. In his new role, Nagel will be responsible for advancing strategic partnerships across the alliance, including member airlines and key technology and loyalty partners.

Chris Kelly Singley has been appointed Vice President – Communications and Marketing. A highly respected communications executive with deep expertise in corporate reputation, stakeholder engagement and crisis management, Singley brings more than two decades of experience in the aviation and aerospace sectors. She has held senior roles at JetZero, Boeing, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, leading high-profile campaigns and strategic initiatives spanning global media relations, employee engagement and CSR. At one world, Singley will lead the alliance's global communications and marketing strategies, shaping its narrative and amplifying its impact among customers, partners and stakeholders.

Guido van Til has been named Vice President – Digital. A transformation leader with a strong track record across technology, customer experience, and digital innovation, van Til brings more than 25 years of experience in aviation and retail. He most recently supported top global brands including Rituals and Dyson through their digital transformation journeys, and previously spent more than 30 years at Air France-KLM, where he held several senior roles and reshaped the group's digital strategy, drove platform convergence, and spearheaded product development across all digital touchpoints. At one world, he will lead the alliance's digital strategy and delivery to ensure an integrated, customer-focused digital ecosystem.

"Stephan, Chris and Guido are proven leaders with outstanding credentials and deep expertise across their respective fields. Each brings unique strengths to the alliance that will help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation for one world," said Nat Pieper, CEO of one world. "I'm delighted to welcome them to the team as we continue building on our 25-year legacy to deliver exceptional quality and service to our customers and partners around the world."

About one world

one world brings together 14 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines, and more than 20 of their affiliates. one world member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, seamless travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the the one world® alliance at one world.

