The Caribbean Investment Forum 2025: Charting A SMART, GREEN And CONNECTED Future

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean Export

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As the global economy continues to shift under the weight of climate change, digital transformation, and geopolitical volatility, the Caribbean is positioning itself not as a peripheral player, but as a region of strategic importance and investment readiness. This message will take centre stage at the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2025, scheduled to take place in Montego Bay, Jamaica from July 29–31, 2025.

According to the World Bank, digitally enabled economies in developing regions can grow their GDP by up to 5 percent annually through improved connectivity, productivity, and service delivery. Simultaneously, global investment in renewable energy surpassed US$500 billion in 2022-yet only a fraction reached small island developing states (SIDS) like those in the Caribbean. These figures highlight both the urgency and the opportunity that CIF 2025 seeks to address.

Organised by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in collaboration with the European Union Global Gateway, the ministry of industry, investment and commerce, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), and the CARICOM Secretariat, CIF 2025 is the region's flagship investment promotion platform.

Now in its fourth staging, the Forum has become synonymous with high-level dialogue, curated deal-making, and cross-sector collaboration. This year's theme-“SMART. GREEN. CONNECTED.”-captures the essence of the Caribbean's new strategic direction and its commitment to building a resilient, future-ready economic landscape.

Redefining the investment narrative

At its core, CIF 2025 is about realigning perceptions and unlocking capital for development. For decades, the Caribbean has been viewed primarily through the lens of tourism. CIF seeks to change that. It offers a bold and compelling proposition: that the Caribbean is not just beautiful, but bankable-home to investible projects across sectors that matter.

The 2025 Forum will focus on four high-potential, future-facing sectors:



Sustainable Agriculture – Strengthening food security and agribusiness through innovation and climate-smart practices; Among the region's most promising agricultural transformations is Guyana, where the government has aligned national growth with climate-resilient agribusiness development. Through initiatives like the New Guyana Marketing Corporation's Agribusiness Incubator, local producers are receiving support in irrigation, processing, and export certification. Combined with strategic infrastructure investments and a growing agritech ecosystem, Guyana is positioning itself as a leader in the“25 by 2025” CARICOM initiative to reduce regional food imports by 25 percent.

Green Economy Transition – Accelerating investment in renewable energy, waste-to-energy, and environmental resilience; Regionally, the Caribbean imports over 87 percent of its energy-one of the highest fossil fuel dependencies in the world. However, momentum is shifting. In Barbados, more than 20 percent of electricity is now generated from renewable sources, supported by the country's commitment to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. This ambition is creating a new class of investment-ready projects in solar, wind, and waste-to-energy.

Digital Transformation – Driving the uptake of AI, fintech, and smart infrastructure to modernise economies and public services; Caribbean governments and startups are increasingly driving digital adoption. For example, eGov Jamaica Limited has digitised over 130 government services, streamlining public access to everything from company registration to customs documentation. Meanwhile, regional incubators like the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean have helped launch fintech and AI-driven ventures targeting scalable global markets. Logistics and Transportation – Enhancing mobility, trade, and infrastructure to strengthen regional and global connectivity. The Dominican Republic is redefining regional logistics through major investments in transshipment and multimodal trade. Facilities such as the Caucedo Logistics Centre and Port of Haina are leveraging public-private partnerships to modernise operations, streamline customs, and increase throughput. The country's strategic location, coupled with infrastructure expansion and special economic zones, makes it a rising hub for regional and global trade flows.

Each sector has been selected based on its capacity to stimulate inclusive growth, attract private capital, and support regional commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Strategic Platform for Global Engagement

CIF 2025 will convene over 500 participants, including global investors, financiers, development agencies, senior policymakers, and Caribbean entrepreneurs. The event will feature a dynamic blend of sector-specific showcases, curated matchmaking sessions, keynote addresses, investor roundtables, and policy dialogue-all designed to create real outcomes and long-term partnerships.

Unlike traditional conferences, CIF is not only about conversations-it is an action-oriented platform. Participating ventures undergo rigorous preparation to ensure that they are investment-ready. In 2025, the Forum will place strong emphasis on bankable projects, investment matchmaking, and results-based dialogue. Sessions will explore blended finance, climate risk mitigation, and digital infrastructure gaps, supported by partners such as the EU, CARICOM institutions, and multilateral banks.

Jamaica at the Centre of Regional Momentum

Montego Bay, one of the Caribbean's most connected and iconic locations, provides a fitting backdrop for the Forum's ambitions. As host, Jamaica will not only highlight its own progress in attracting foreign direct investment, but also act as a springboard for regional integration, innovation, and visibility. The selection of Montego Bay reinforces the Forum's commitment to bridging the urban-regional divide and showcasing the depth of opportunity beyond the capital cities.

As the global investment community sharpens its focus on Environmental, Social and Governance alignment, climate resilience, and digital innovation, the Caribbean is demonstrating that it has more than natural beauty to offer-it has vision, capacity, and partners ready to execute. CIF 2025 will be a catalyst for this transformation.

Now is the time to engage. Whether as an investor, policymaker, or entrepreneur, CIF offers a unique opportunity to contribute to shaping a SMART, GREEN and CONNECTED Caribbean.

The Caribbean isn't waiting-it's already building.

