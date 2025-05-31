Spanish Media Delegation Visits Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 31 (Petra) -- Commissioner of Environment and Nature Reserves at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Ayman Suleiman discussed the "vital" role of international media in showcasing Aqaba's development achievements.In a statement issued Saturday during a visit of a Spanish Media delegation to Aqaba, Suleiman highlighted the importance of conveying an accurate picture of Jordan's investment climate, as well as its economic, tourism and environmental vitality.The delegation includes representatives from various Spanish media outlets covering sectors such as economics, politics, tourism, investment and social issues, including print, radio, television and online platforms.The visit is part of a media programme designed to familiarise the delegation with Aqaba's ongoing development transformation. It aims to showcase the city's promising economic and tourism opportunities, advanced infrastructure and unique experiences across various sectors reflecting Jordan's image as a destination that combines authenticity with innovation.Suleiman pointed out that Aqaba is experiencing a qualitative shift driven by strategic projects supported by the authority's incentives and facilities. He highlighted the supportive legislative environment for investors and Aqaba's "strategic location."He underscored the significance of Wadi Rum and the marine reserve as distinguished tourist sites, both of which have received international certifications and awards underscoring Jordan's commitment, particularly through ASEZA, to adhering to the highest global environmental standards.He emphasised the "critical" role of Jordan's port system in Aqaba as a pillar of the national economy, vital for regional and international trade. Suleiman noted that the port is served by a modern infrastructure and advanced logistics.He outlined ASEZA's strategic plan for 2024–2028, which is centered on seven key axes: developing sustainable tourism, stimulating the business environment, supporting the digital economy, and positioning Aqaba as a hub for digital and technological investments.The initiatives align with the authority's broader goals of adapting to global economic shifts and diversifying the city's investment portfolio.Members of the Spanish media delegation expressed admiration for the comprehensive development in Aqaba. They showed particular interest in Jordan's diverse experiences and the richness of media content available in Aqaba and across the country.They highlighted Aqaba's numerous attractive elements that merit broader promotion, especially in European markets seeking unique and distinctive tourist, economic and cultural destinations.The visit was organised by the Jordan Tourism Board in cooperation with ASEZA.