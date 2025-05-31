LIVE MATCH: PSG Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final
Doha, Qatar: The day is finally here. One team will bring back home the most coveted trophy in European clubs football.
French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will be heading to the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, with the hope of clinching their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
Under Luis Enrique's leadership –who famously led Barcelona to a treble in 2015– a vibrant and youthful PSG side now have a golden opportunity to make history when they face three-time European champions Inter Milan.
This final marks PSG's second shot at the biggest prize in European football, following their narrow defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final in Lisbon.
The Italian side's last triumph at the tournament was back in 2010, under the leadership of legendary Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, having beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final to reign over European football that year and seal a treble.
Inter Milan, coached by Simone Inzaghi, arrive in Munich after a dramatic campaign of their own. Their semi-final triumph over Barcelona – a 7-6 aggregate win featuring a breathtaking late turnaround – has already gone down as one of the all-time classic ties in Champions League history.
Follow all the match excitement and highlights here.
-------------------------------------------
LINEUPS
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Coach: Luis Enrique
Inter Milan (3-5-2)
Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez (capt), Marcus Thuram
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
Referee: Istvan Kovacs
