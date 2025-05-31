Nigeria: Flood Death Toll Rises To 151
Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told Xinhua by telephone that over 50 more bodies were recovered on Saturday in the Mokwa area, where the disaster occurred.
Hussaini said 11 injured people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital.
"So far, 318 people have been affected, and at least 503 households have also been impacted."
He added that the search for bodies is ongoing, with local divers and volunteers assisting in the rescue operation.
Heavy downpours late Wednesday night wreaked havoc across Mokwa, submerging and sweeping away scores of residential homes, some with occupants still inside, Hussaini told reporters on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued forecasts warning of thunderstorms and heavy rains in the country's central region, including Niger. More rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, with localised downpours also predicted in the southern region.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday that it had intensified efforts to mitigate the impact of seasonal flooding nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported.
Speaking at a national sensitisation campaign on flood preparedness, Zubaida Umar, director general of NEMA, urged all levels of government to invest in drainage systems, dams, and flood-resilient infrastructure in riverine areas.
The flooding incident in the central town of Mokwa in Niger State occurred on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Days later, rescuers were still picking through mud and debris in search of bodies.
Nigeria is prone to flooding during the rainy season, which began in April.
In 2022, the country's worst wave of floods in more than a decade killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares (1.09 million acres) of farmland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment