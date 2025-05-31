French Open: Ruthless Jannik Sinner Storms Into Fourth Round With 94-Minute Masterclass
Under grey skies on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Sinner was clinical from the start, showcasing his signature blend of precise baseline control, early ball-striking, and ruthless returning.
The Italian dropped just nine points on serve all match, according to Infosys Stats, and punished Lehecka's inconsistent deliveries with return winners that left the Czech with no answers.
“I was playing really, really well,” Sinner said after the match.“Especially for two and a half sets. Then he served well and tried to come in with some brave points, serve and volley. But I'm happy with my performance.”
Sinner dedicated the win to his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.“Usually, when it's his birthday, I don't play well. So this win is for him,” Sinner smiled.
The numbers underlined Sinner's dominance: 30 winners to just nine unforced errors, and a continuation of his staggering run of 64 consecutive wins against players ranked outside the Top 20. It was a masterclass in discipline, power, and consistency-qualities that have underpinned Sinner's meteoric rise over the past 18 months.
The victory also lifted Sinner to 15-1 for the 2025 season and marked his 14th fourth-round appearance in his last 15 Grand Slam outings. With a 19-5 record at Roland Garros, including a semifinal finish last year where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set classic, Sinner is once again staking his claim as a serious title contender on the Parisian clay.
Awaiting him in the Round of 16 is 17th seed Andrey Rublev, who progressed via a walkover after Frenchman Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury. Sinner leads their ATP head-to-head 6-3 and will enter the matchup with momentum and confidence.
Looking ahead, the draw is set for a potential quarterfinal clash between Sinner and fifth seed Jack Draper, should both players progress. Draper is scheduled to face teenage sensation Joao Fonseca later on Saturday.
