Kolkata Court Remands Law Student Accused Of Hurting Religious Sentiments To 14-Day Judicial Custody
The 22-year-old law student was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana earlier in the day and was brought back to Kolkata on transit remand. She was presented at the city court in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, she was ultimately remanded to judicial custody till June 13.
An FIR was registered against her at Garden Reach Police Station on May 15, for posting an Instagram Video, where she made some comments on Operation Sindoor that had reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community.
In the face of strong criticisms, she deleted that video and also tendered a public apology in the matter. However, based on the FIR registered, the police first sent her a notice, which failed since she had gone into hiding at Gurugram by then.
Thereafter, an arrest warrant was issued against her, and finally, she was arrested in Gurugram. Panoli (22) is studying law at Pune.
As she was presented at the city court on Saturday, the public prosecutor demanded her police custody.“It is important for the police to know with what intention she made such a social media post. So she needs to be interrogated in police custody. It is necessary to know whether there were others behind her caution,” the public prosecutor argued.
However, her counsel pleaded for her bail under any condition.“My client had already apologised for her comments. Even after that, she is receiving threatening calls. She is a law student. The police have already seized her laptop and mobile phone. Her statements have been recorded, so she should be granted bail under any circumstances. My client will cooperate in the investigation process,” argued her counsel.
However, finally, she was remanded to judicial custody till June 13.
